MOVES-RWC Partners hires 15-member team for new equity business
May 14, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-RWC Partners hires 15-member team for new equity business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Investment manager RWC Partners hired a 15-person investment team from Everest Capital to establish a new Emerging, Frontier and Asia equity business.

The emerging and frontier market team will be jointly headed by John Malloy and James Johnstone. While Malloy will be responsible for the emerging market portfolio, Johnstone will handle the frontier market portfolio, the company said.

London-based RWC said it has set up a new office in Miami to support the team and is establishing an office in Singapore.

Cem Akyurek has joined as the team’s emerging market economist, the company said.

RWC also hired Simon Onabowale to head trading in Miami.

Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
