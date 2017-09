Nov 5 (Reuters) - Investment manager RWC Partners said it appointed Miki Sugimoto and Matthew Hannay to the firm’s global horizon strategy team, which is led by Louise Keeling.

Sugimoto previously worked at Veritas and Newton Investment Management. Hannay worked at Baillie Gifford prior to joining RWC, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)