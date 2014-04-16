FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE sees net income stabilising at lower levels after 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

RWE sees net income stabilising at lower levels after 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, April 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s RWE said it expected its net income to stabilise beyond 2014, albeit at lower levels compared with previous years, taking heart after an industry-wide sector crisis triggered billions of euros in writedowns last year.

“We do not expect the dramatic trends of recent years to continue to quite the same extent,” Chief Executive Peter Terium said at the group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

RWE, Germany’s second-largest utility by market value after E.ON, in March posted its first net loss in more than six decades, after being forced to take impairment charges on its fleet of coal and gas plants, many of which have been made redundant by surplus renewable energy in its home market. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.