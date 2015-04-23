RWE boss warns of prolonged crisis, sees no insolvency risk

ESSEN, Germany, April 23 (Reuters) - RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium offered little hope for a fast turnaround of Germany’s second-biggest utility, but tried to allay fears the company may come close to collapse anytime soon.

“We are still faced with a difficult market environment, and that level of difficulty is currently increasing,” the 51-year Dutchman told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Germany’s utilities have seen their profits and share prices tumble as they grapple with an unprecedented restructuring of the energy sector that has promoted solar and wind generation at the expense of their gas-fired power stations.

Having accumulated a 31 billion euro ($33.18 billion) debt pile during the energy sector’s heyday, RWE has worked hard to reduce its leverage, shedding assets such as its oil and gas unit DEA as well as talking with outside investors about potential cooperations.

The crisis has also triggered fears over whether Germany’s utilities will be able to survive the fundamental shift that is taking place in the power sector, concerns that Terium said were unfounded.

“RWE is not at risk of becoming insolvent in the short term, despite a high debt level,” Terium.