Bernhard Guenther to become RWE's CFO from 2013
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 28, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

Bernhard Guenther to become RWE's CFO from 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s No.2 utility RWE said Bernhard Guenther, currently chief financial officer at the company’s Supply & Trading unit, would become group CFO from Jan. 1, 2013, succeeding Rolf Pohlig, who will retire on Dec. 31, 2012.

“In Bernhard Guenther we have again been able to appoint an excellent manager from within the company to a top position,” RWE supervisory board chairman Manfred Schneider said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are convinced that (he) will follow the course set by Rolf Pohlig, with the same analytical and considered approach, even in difficult times,” he added.

Guenther, 45, studied in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and Oxford, Britain, and joined RWE in 1999. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

