RWE's municipal shareholders want ex-economy minister as chairman - papers
#Software
September 9, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

RWE's municipal shareholders want ex-economy minister as chairman - papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The municipal shareholders of German utility RWE want former German economy minister Werner Mueller to chair the company’s supervisory board, German newspapers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

Both newspapers said the shareholders view Mueller, who was also chief executive at Evonik, as well equipped for the position. Handelsblatt, citing an unnamed representative of a municipal shareholder, said Werner Brandt, former finance chief of SAP, was also a candidate for the post.

The current supervisory board chairman, 76-year old Manfred Schneider, will leave his position in April at his own request.

The municipal shareholders intend to nominate Mueller during RWE’s supervisory board meeting on Sept. 18, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming the reports.

RWE declined to comment. (Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Andreas Framke and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
