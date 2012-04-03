RWE says Neurath plant reports delayed to June, July

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - German power plant operator RWE said on Tuesday that starting up its two new brown coal-fired generation units at Neurath would take longer than expected, resulting in a delay in reporting the capacity to the wholesale power market by 3 and 4 months to June and July respectively.

A spokesman at RWE Power in Essen said that commissioning schedules of what will be the world’s two biggest brown coal blocks of 1,050 MW each at the site in North Rhine-Wesphalia state needed to be stretched out, due to tuning problems.

Block G would now start up fully in compliance with reporting purposes on June 22 and block F on July 27. How much of the capacity is available for use can only ascertained once production is stable after startup.

Notification for power bourse EEX, which was due to include the plants in its aggregated capacity data for Germany and Austria from the second quarter, would be delayed to those dates.

Since EEX covers around 80,000 MW, an addition of 2,000 MW will change schedules considerably once the full data for the two additional units becomes available.

RWE said earlier this year it hoped to start full commercial production at block G on March 23 and at block F on March 24.

F has been producing in a test phase since October 2011 and G since end-May 2011. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)