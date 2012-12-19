FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE says streamlines Czech operations
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

RWE says streamlines Czech operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German utility RWE said it was streamlining its operations in the Czech Republic, creating two separate units for its gas and sales operations in the country.

As part of the process, funds managed by Macquarie will acquire E.ON‘s, SPP’s and GDF Suez’ stakes in RWE’s regional gas companies VCP, SMP and JMP, RWE said on Wednesday.

Macquarie would then swap those stakes for a 35 percent stake in RWE Grid Holding, which will comprise RWE’s Czech gas distribution activities. RWE will also receive cash as part of that swap. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.