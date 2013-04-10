RWE's DEA unit sees flat operating profit in 2013

HAMBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - RWE DEA, the oil and gas exploration unit that Germany’s second largest utility RWE tries to sell, expects 2013 operating profit to be unchanged from a year earlier, due to rising investments.

At 685 million euros ($894 million), RWE DEA accounted for nearly a quarter of RWE’s group operating profit in 2012 and the unit said it would invest about 900 million euros this year, up significantly from the 658 million in 2012. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)