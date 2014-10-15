FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE says working to close RWE Dea sale
October 15, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

RWE says working to close RWE Dea sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - RWE said it was still working on closing the sale of its oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG to a Russian investor, in response to a report the deal had been blocked in Britain.

“We are still working to close the transaction in 2014 as planned,” a spokesman for the company said late Wednesday.

He declined to comment further on the report in the Financial Times that Britain’s Energy Minister Ed Davey is not keen to issue a ‘comfort letter’ for the transaction in light of sanctions against Russia.

The deal to sell its oil and gas production arm to a consortium of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, for 5.1 billion euros, was approved by Germany in August. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)

