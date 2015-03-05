Britain ready to force sale of oligarch Fridman's N.Sea assets -PM spokesman

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain is ready to force the sale of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman’s recently acquired North Sea energy assets unless it receives unspecified assurances within the next week, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“If assurances are not supplied, we’ve set out our position and our intention to act, and the prime minister entirely agrees with that,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters.

Britain on Wednesday wrote to Fridman’s investment vehicle saying he had seven days to explain why he should be allowed to retain ownership of North Sea assets just acquired from German utility RWE.