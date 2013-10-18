FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE asks for bids by end-December in DEA sale -sources
October 18, 2013

RWE asks for bids by end-December in DEA sale -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German utility RWE is asking potential buyers of its oil and gas unit DEA to submit offers by late December in a deal that could fetch up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF, has been the only group to publicly express interest in DEA so far.

Private equity investors such as KKR and Blackstone are also likely to hand in bids, while British energy supplier Centrica is expected to show interest as well, the sources said.

RWE, KKR, Blackstone and Centrica all declined to comment.

