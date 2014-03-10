FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bidders submit binding offers for RWE's DEA - sources
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 10, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Bidders submit binding offers for RWE's DEA - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Bidders have started submitting binding offers for DEA, the oil and gas production unit of German utility RWE, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding a deal could be struck as soon as this month.

Final bids are being submitted this week, two of the people said, adding BASF’s oil and gas exploration unit Wintershall, Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman and Hungarian oil and gas group MOL were still in the race.

A consortium consisting of U.S. private equity firm KKR and Kuwait Petroleum Corp’s Kufpec have put in a “cautious” bid after their interest in the asset cooled off, the people said, adding the offer was unlikely to succeed as a result.

A deal could be signed as soon as this month, the people said.

RWE, MOL, KKR, Fridman all declined to comment.

Kufpec and Wintershall were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.