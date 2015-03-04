Britain discussed RWE-Fridman deal at National Security Council -source

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The British government discussed the sale of German utility RWE’s oil and gas production unit to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman at its National Security Council in recent weeks, a government source said on Wednesday.

“It was discussed at the highest level, a sign of how seriously we take the matter,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “The government is not going to change its position on the matter.”

The 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) deal was finalised on Monday despite British opposition over the impact that any potential future tightening of sanctions against Russia might have on the North Sea assets.

Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that the government may take further action over the sale unless assets are divested. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)