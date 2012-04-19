REFILE-RWE sees parts of DEA unit at top of divestment list

(Corrects dateline to ESSEN, Germany, from FRANKFURT)

* Confirms DEA unit will not be sold as a whole

* CEO says Germany’s decisions on nuclear energy unjust

ESSEN, Germany, April 19 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, is giving the sale of parts of its DEA oil and gas exploration unit high priority in its 7 billion euro ($9.2 billion) divestment plan, its chief executive said, adding the unit as a whole is not up for sale.

“At the top of our divestment list are activities associated with high investments that would not deliver return in the short term,” Juergen Grossman said at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

“In particular, this includes a number of gas and oil production projects of RWE DEA,” he added, without providing any further details. RWE’s DEA unit accounted for almost 10 percent of 2011 operating profit.

RWE - which initially aimed to divest assets worth up to 11 billion euros - had been criticised by investors for planning to sell assets that are major contributors to earnings, leading it to trim its divestment programme last month.

It now aims to sell up to 7 billion euros in assets by the end of next year.

Like peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE has been hit hard by the German government’s decision to phase out nuclear power, forcing it to reinvent itself by shedding assets and tap new growth areas such as renewable power.

“We accept the primacy of politics but we consider the decisions made by the government on nuclear energy to be unjust,” Grossmann said.

RWE lodged a constitutional appeal against Germany’s accelerated nuclear exit in February, after reporting a 45 percent drop in 2011 net profit last month.

Grossmann, who is set to step down at the end of June, also confirmed the company was seeking to sell its Czech gas transmission system NET4Gas, its stake in water utility Berlinwasser, and selected plant capacities.

Analysts have said RWE is a more compelling investment than main peer E.ON not only because it is undervalued but also because of better earnings prospects linked to its exposure to lignite, the brown coal that accounts for about a fourth of the country’s power consumption.

Since the beginning of the year, shares in RWE have gained about a third, while E.ON shares are up about 2.2 percent.