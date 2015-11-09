FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE to make 2015 dividend announcement by early March
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 9, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

RWE to make 2015 dividend announcement by early March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s No.2 utility RWE will tell investors by early March how much it plans to pay them as a dividend for 2015, a spokeswoman said, responding to a press report that the group may cut its dividend.

Guntram Pehlke, head of municipal utility Dortmunder Stadtwerke DSW21, which holds about 4 percent in RWE, reckons the company will reduce its dividend for 2015 to 0.85 euros ($0.91) per share from 1 euro paid for 2014, he told German paper WAZ in an interview published on Monday.

RWE, which is scheduled to publish nine-month results on Thursday, is widely expected to cut its annual dividend as it faces the worst crisis in its 117-year history, with profits dwindling and customers jumping ship.

“We will make an announcement on the dividend for the business year 2015 no later than March 8, 2016, when we will publish our annual report,” an RWE spokeswoman said.

The average analyst forecast for RWE’s 2015 dividend stands at 0.73 euros per share, according to Thomson Reuters data. The “SmartEstimate”, which weights analysts’ estimates according to their track record, stands even lower - at 0.60 euros.

$1 = 0.9290 euros Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
