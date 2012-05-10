FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE says generation, gas midstream hurt Q1 EBITDA
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 10, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

RWE says generation, gas midstream hurt Q1 EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, said its core earnings in the first three months fell 9 percent, burdened mainly by its gas midstream business as well as falling margins in power generation.

The company on Thursday said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 3.1 billion euros ($4.01 billion) in the first quarter.

That was in line, though, with the 3.11 billion euro average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.