RWE says generation, gas midstream hurt Q1 EBITDA

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, said its core earnings in the first three months fell 9 percent, burdened mainly by its gas midstream business as well as falling margins in power generation.

The company on Thursday said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 3.1 billion euros ($4.01 billion) in the first quarter.

That was in line, though, with the 3.11 billion euro average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)