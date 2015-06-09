FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE in talks with Abu Dhabi investor about renewable projects
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 9, 2015

RWE in talks with Abu Dhabi investor about renewable projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - RWE is in talks with an Abu Dhabi investor about joint renewable energy projects in the United Arab Emirates and possibly in the Gulf region, the German utility’s chief executive said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry event in Berlin, Peter Terium confirmed that talks could still see the investor, which he declined to identify, take a stake in RWE.

“Nothing can be ruled out in our business,” Terium said.

RWE in March said it was in talks with a Gulf-based investor about several forms of cooperation, adding nothing could be excluded in terms of outcomes. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

