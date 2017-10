FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, said it was still in talks with two gas suppliers regarding the re-negotiation of prices of 11 billion cubic metres of gas procured by RWE each year, it said in presentation slides published on Tuesday.

In June, it had agreed better price terms with Norway’s Statoil, RWE said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert)