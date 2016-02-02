FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE sues lignite plant consortium for 1.3 bln euros -court
February 2, 2016 / 2:53 PM / in 2 years

RWE sues lignite plant consortium for 1.3 bln euros -court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 2 (Reuters) - RWE has sued a consortium involved in the building of German lignite plant Grevenbroich-Neurath in which three workers died, demanding about 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) for “culpable breach of duty”, a German court said.

The deaths occurred during construction of the plant in October 2007 when a scaffolding collapsed. As a result, completion was delayed by two years, for which RWE is now claiming damages, a spokesman for the Moenchengladbach regional court said on Tuesday.

The plant started operations in August 2012.

The court spokesman said the consortium included Japan’s Hitachi, German subsidiary Hitachi Power Europe and Alstom Power Systems, which now belongs to General Electric .

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26, he said, adding that a settlement had not been reached so far, despite intense efforts.

RWE, Germany’s second largest utility, confirmed the court’s comments.

A spokesman for Hitachi in Germany declined to comment on the claims by RWE but said the consortium itself was claiming 290 million euros from RWE as a result of the construction delay.

General Electric declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

