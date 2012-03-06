UPDATE 3-RWE reassures investors over nuclear exit

* RWE plans up to 7 bln euros of asset sales

* Previously planned divestments worth 11 bln euros

* Aims to cut costs by another 1 bln euros

* 2011 operating profit down 24 pct, above forecast

* Shares rise to seven-month high, outperform sector (Adds CEO comment, share price, dividend, details)

ESSEN, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s second-biggest utility, plans to sell fewer assets after finding another 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of cost cuts and raising its capital as it positions itself for a future without nuclear power in its home market.

The company, which reported a 45 percent drop in 2011 net profit on Tuesday, said it now plans to sell assets worth up to 7 billion euros by the end of 2013, less than the previously targeted 11 billion.

“The future looks much brighter than it did six months ago,” incoming CEO Peter Terium said, adding he expects operating profit to remain flat this year and next as new power plant capacity and cost-cuts offset the impact of asset disposals.

Terium, who takes over as CEO in July, is expected to lead a swift transformation of RWE to prepare for a phasing out of nuclear power in Germany by 2022, following Japan’s Fukushima disaster last year.

Shares of RWE rose to their highest level since early August, trading 2.1 percent higher at 35.22 euros by 1104 GMT, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index’s 0.6 percent decline.

RWE, which has already sold 1.5 billion euros worth of assets, now plans to keep its DEA oil and gas exploration unit, which accounted for almost 10 percent of 2011 operating profit, but would sell stakes in some of its projects.

That leaves units such as Czech NET4GAS, Berlinwasser and its majority stakes in local utilities Suewag (77.6 percent) and Kevag (57.5 percent) on the block, which will take about half a billion euros off earnings after 2013.

The scaled-down divestment plan announced on Tuesday “shows that the situation has become more relaxed,” DZ Bank analyst Hasim Senguel said.

Like peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE has been hit hard by the German government’s decision to phase out nuclear power, forcing it to shed assets and tap new growth areas such as renewable power.

The firm, whose outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann has the moniker “nuclear Rambo” in Berlin, is especially vulnerable to the nuclear exit as it relied heavily on nuclear and coal-fired power generation and the company will need to invest heavily to bolster its gas and renewable energy business.

Also, investments RWE made in recent years have burdened its balance sheet with about 30 billion euros of debt, and long-term contracts with suppliers such as Russian monopoly Gazprom squeeze margins in the gas business.

In addition to selling assets, RWE raised 2.1 billion euros in a capital increase at the end of 2011 to help cut debt and plans to sell some power plant capacity and cut jobs in Germany to lower costs over the next two years.

Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig said the company found a way to cut its debt to about 3 times annual core operating profit, from 3.5 times at the end of 2011, with fewer asset sales by concentrating on shedding businesses that create costs but have no or very little income.

That includes, for instance, gas field projects of unit DEA that are still at the development stage and do not yet generate earnings.

RWE’s 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 17.5 percent to 8.46 billion euros, hit by a drop in profits from power generation caused by the nuclear exit and a widening loss at its energy trading unit.

But the figure was still slightly above RWE’s own guidance and the 8.27 billion euros average forecast in a Reuters poll, partly helped by falling prices for emissions rights.

Net profit dropped 45 percent to 1.81 billion euros, falling short of a forecast 2.12 billion euros. RWE said it would pay a 2011 dividend of 2.00 euros per share, which was from 3.50 euros a year earlier but still in line with consensus.

RWE said it sees EBITDA remaining flat this year and improving to about 9 billion euros in 2013 as about three quarters of a total 1 billion euros in planned cost cuts kick in and newly negotiated gas contracts lower expenses.