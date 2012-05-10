RWE says in talks with parties interested in Horizon

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, is in talks with parties interested in Horizon, the British joint venture it holds together with peer E.ON , Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig told journalists, declining to give further details.

“I am very optimistic,” he said when asked by when the company intended to sell the joint venture.

RWE and E.ON, under pressure from their home country Germany’s move to phase out nuclear power, announced in March the sale of Horizon, which had planned to invest 15 billion pounds ($24.15 billion) to build at least 6 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear plants at two sites in Oldbury and Wylfa in Britain.

Pohlig also said that a deal with the city of Berlin had been agreed regarding the sale of its minority stake in water utility Berlinwasser Holding.