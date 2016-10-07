FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Innogy has no plans to take stake in Deutsche Bank -CEO
October 7, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Innogy has no plans to take stake in Deutsche Bank -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Neither Innogy nor parent RWE are likely to take a stake in Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank, Innogy's Chief Executive told Reuters on Friday.

"We have just raised billions with the promise to invest in networks and renewables. I don't think this included a promise for a Deutsche Bank investment," he said in Frankfurt following the initial public offering offer of Innogy, Germany's largest listing in 16 years. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
