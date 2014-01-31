FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE's UK renewables arm changes name to RWE Innogy UK
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 31, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

RWE's UK renewables arm changes name to RWE Innogy UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German utility RWE’s renewable energy arm in Britain has changed its name to RWE Innogy UK from RWE npower, the firm said on Friday.

The name change clarifies the firm’s position as a UK subsidiary of RWE Innogy, the parent renewables division in Germany, RWE said.

“The change of name is in response to a number of factors, which includes feedback from external stakeholders, and very importantly employees, who want to feel more integrated with one of Europe’s largest renewable energy companies.” Hans Bünting, chief executive of RWE Innogy GmbH said in a statement

On Jan. 15, RWE said it would curb spending at Innogy, the latest cutback in a power sector crisis that has pushed many of the group’s coal and gas plants into losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.