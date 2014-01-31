RWE's UK renewables arm changes name to RWE Innogy UK

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German utility RWE’s renewable energy arm in Britain has changed its name to RWE Innogy UK from RWE npower, the firm said on Friday.

The name change clarifies the firm’s position as a UK subsidiary of RWE Innogy, the parent renewables division in Germany, RWE said.

“The change of name is in response to a number of factors, which includes feedback from external stakeholders, and very importantly employees, who want to feel more integrated with one of Europe’s largest renewable energy companies.” Hans Bünting, chief executive of RWE Innogy GmbH said in a statement

On Jan. 15, RWE said it would curb spending at Innogy, the latest cutback in a power sector crisis that has pushed many of the group’s coal and gas plants into losses.