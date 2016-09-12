FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE CEO sees large investor appetite for Innogy IPO
September 12, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

RWE CEO sees large investor appetite for Innogy IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Investors are lining up to get their hands on shares of Innogy, the renewable, network and retail unit German utility RWE plans to list via an initial public offering next month, its chief executive said.

“There is considerable interest among investors,” Peter Terium, currently holding the CEO position at both RWE AG and Innogy, told Reuters on Monday.

He added there was room for anchor investors in the planned listing, which will involve parent RWE selling existing shares on the market, alongside a capital increase that is expected to fetch 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion). ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

