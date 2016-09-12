FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE says Innogy IPO to include cap hike, sale of existing shares
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 12, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

RWE says Innogy IPO to include cap hike, sale of existing shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German utility RWE said the planned initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its renewables, retail and network unit Innogy would also include some of the parent's existing shares.

In the group's so-called intention to float statement, RWE said that on top of new shares from a capital increase that it previously said would fetch about 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion), RWE would put some of its existing shares in Innogy on the market.

The precise amount of existing shares to be sold was yet to be determined, it added.

A company's intention to float typically signals that the first day of trading will take place about four weeks later.

$1 = 0.8896 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

