FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE hires Rothschild to advise on renewables, grids IPO -sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

RWE hires Rothschild to advise on renewables, grids IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - RWE has hired investment bank Rothschild to advise it on the planned listing of its renewables, grids and retail unit, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a sign that Germany’s No.2 utility is moving ahead with its restructuring.

Rothschild and RWE declined to comment.

RWE late last year announced it would put its renewables, networks and retail activities into a single unit and list about 10 percent of it in an initial public offering (IPO) during the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.