RWE hires Rothschild to advise on renewables, grids IPO -sources

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - RWE has hired investment bank Rothschild to advise it on the planned listing of its renewables, grids and retail unit, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a sign that Germany’s No.2 utility is moving ahead with its restructuring.

Rothschild and RWE declined to comment.

RWE late last year announced it would put its renewables, networks and retail activities into a single unit and list about 10 percent of it in an initial public offering (IPO) during the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)