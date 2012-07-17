FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE plans to cut additional 2,000 jobs -report
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 17, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

RWE plans to cut additional 2,000 jobs -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, plans to cut at least another 2,000 jobs in Europe, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing labour sources at the company.

According to a report of one union representative, the group may even cut up to 5,000 jobs, the paper said, adding management had informed the company’s works council about the plans last week.

A company source had told Reuters in December that RWE was planning to cut up to 8,000 jobs over the next few years and RWE confirmed at the time that there were plans to reduce its workforce, without giving concrete figures.

As of March 31, 2012, RWE employed 72,058 staff.

“We are not commenting ongoing talks. Management will, however, discuss necessary measures with the labour representatives,” Rheinische Post quoted an RWE spokesman as saying. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.