RWE talks with Gulf investor no longer about stake
September 17, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 2 years ago

RWE talks with Gulf investor no longer about stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Talks between RWE and an unnamed Gulf-based investor no longer focus on an equity stake, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday, dashing hopes that the ailing group will get a new anchor shareholder.

“In our ongoing talks we are focusing on examining the possibilities for joint projects in the MENA region and for taking our good relations towards a long-term partnership, for example, through a joint venture,” the spokeswoman said.

RWE has been in talks with the unnamed investor for months. A source told Reuters previously that RWE was talking to Masdar. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

