RWE, Macquarie Capital in joint bid for Dutch offshore wind farm
May 13, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

RWE, Macquarie Capital in joint bid for Dutch offshore wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - German utility RWE and Australia’s Macquarie Capital have made a joint bid to the Dutch government to build two 350 megawatt offshore wind farms, a spokesman for RWE Innogy, its renewable energy division, said on Friday.

“I can confirm that RWE and Macquarie Capital submitted a bid for the first auction round for the Dutch offshore projects Borssele I and II,” he told Reuters.

The two companies are going head-to-head with a consortium made up of oil major Shell, Dutch energy company Eneco and contractor Van Oord NV. Dutch media have reported other companies, including Denmark’s Dong Energy IPO-DONG.CO, have also submitted bids. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alexander Smith)

