February 23, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

Macquarie funds raise stake in RWE's Czech gas distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A consortium of funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has agreed to acquire an additional 15 percent stake in the main Czech gas distribution network from Germany’s RWE, Macquarie said on Monday.

The deal raises the stake held by Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 (MEIF4) and another Macquarie-managed vehicle in the national distribution network, RWE Grid Holding, to 49.96 percent

The Australian bank’s funds agreed to take an initial stake in the group in late 2012.

The latest transaction is subject to approval by the RWE supervisory board and its final closing is expected in March.

The parties did not provide the value of the transaction. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
