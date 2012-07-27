Czech KKCG to bid for RWE's Net4Gas

PRAGUE, July 27 (Reuters) - Czech financial group KKCG will submit a tentative bid for RWE’s gas transmission system operator Net4Gas before a Friday deadline for offers, a spokesman said.

KKCG and fellow Czech company Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) as well as Poland’s gas network operator Gaz-System are all expected to place offers.

“We are interested,” KKCG spokesman Dan Plovajko said. “We will be or we are presenting or proposing an offer from our side. Today is the deadline for the indicative offers.”

A source told Reuters earlier this month that Net4Gas could be worth about 1.4 billion euros ($1.72 billion) while HSBC analysts have put a price tag of 2.4 billion euros on the unit.

A spokesman for RWE’s Czech unit could not be reached for comment.

The plan to sell Net4Gas, which operates a 2,500 kilometre-long gas pipeline on Czech territory, is part of RWE’s broader aim to sell up to 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion) worth of assets by the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Mueller; Editing by Michael Kahn)