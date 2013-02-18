RPT-Czech EPH says bidding with partner for RWE's Net4Gas

(Repeats story published late Monday; no change to text)

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Czech energy firm EPH will bid with a partner for Net4Gas, the Czech gas transmission system operator owned by Germany’s No.2 utility RWE, a spokesman said on Monday.

“EPH will submit a bid,” EPH spokesman Daniel Castvaj said in an email. “We are partnering with someone, but I can’t be more specific.”

Sources told Reuters last week that EPH would submit a bid with Macquarie and that bids were due on Monday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Anthony Barker)