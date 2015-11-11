RWE in consortium to take part in Dutch offshore tender Borssele

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German utility RWE on Wednesday said it was part of a consortium set up to participate in coming offshore wind power tenders in the Netherlands focusing initially on the Borssele I and II projects totalling 700 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

The consortium consists of RWE subsidiary Innogy, EDP Renewables and Macquarie Capital, it said in a statement.

The plan sought to combine RWE and EDP’s experience in developing and operating offshore wind parks with the presence of Macquarie in Dutch infrastructure and energy markets, it said.

Macquarie will be the consortium’s financial advisor.

The Netherlands government plans to increase the country’s offshore capacity by 3,500 MW between 2015 and 2019 via tenders for five sites with 700 MW each. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)