October 21, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

RWE npower is third British energy supplier to raise prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British energy supplier RWE npower said it would raise its household charges for electricity and gas by 9.3 percent and 11.1 percent respectively, the third company to hike prices as a political row over energy bills intensifies.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, put rising energy bills at the heart of his campaign for the 2015 election last month when he said he would freeze prices for 20 months if his party wins power.

The price hike by RWE npower follows announcements from Centrica and SSE, who were the first of Britain’s “big six” energy suppliers to lift their charges. The remaining three are expected to follow suit.

Earlier this month, Centrica raised its household electricity and gas by an average price of 9.2 percent while SSE announced an 8.2 percent rise.

