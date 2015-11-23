FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE could drop multi-billion euro nuclear lawsuit -source
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

RWE could drop multi-billion euro nuclear lawsuit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - RWE could drop a multi-billion euro lawsuit against Germany’s decision to shut down its nuclear plants if a favourable solution about decommissioning costs can be reached, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“Dropping the complaint is subject to negotiations,” the person said.

RWE declined to comment.

Germany in 2011 ruled that all of its nuclear plants had to be shut down by 2022, drawing legal complaints by the country’s largest utilities, including E.ON, Vattenfall and RWE. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Andreas Framke, Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.