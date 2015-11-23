RWE could drop multi-billion euro nuclear lawsuit -source

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - RWE could drop a multi-billion euro lawsuit against Germany’s decision to shut down its nuclear plants if a favourable solution about decommissioning costs can be reached, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“Dropping the complaint is subject to negotiations,” the person said.

RWE declined to comment.

Germany in 2011 ruled that all of its nuclear plants had to be shut down by 2022, drawing legal complaints by the country’s largest utilities, including E.ON, Vattenfall and RWE. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Andreas Framke, Kirsti Knolle)