RWE cleared to sue Hesse state over plant shutdown

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - A German court on Wednesday ruled that RWE could sue the Federal state of Hesse for forcing the company to shut down one of its nuclear plants, increasing the chances for financial compensation.

RWE, Germany’s second largest utility, had filed a complaint in April 2011 against Hesse, which ordered a three-month shutdown of RWE’s Biblis nuclear plant following the federal government’s about-face on nuclear policy.

RWE’s legal case seeks to clarify whether the government had the authority to order the shutdown of the plant.

“Based on today’s interim judgments made by the Sixth Senate of the Hesse Administrative Court, the complaints filed by RWE are admissible,” the Hesse administrative court based in Kassel said in a statement on Wednesday.

After the initial three-month moratorium which led to an immediate shutdown of Germany’s oldest nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest economy in May 2011 decided to shut all its nuclear reactors by 2022 in a drastic response to Japan’s Fukushima disaster.

Along with peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE was dealt a massive blow by the nuclear phase-out, leading to billions of euros of writedowns, thousands of jobs losses and plunging share prices.

RWE in May said it planned to file a motion in the next few months for decommissioning the Biblis plant, but added it could be several years before it would receive approval.

The group said that decommissioning the two reactors Biblis A and Biblis B would cost about 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion). ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Hans-Juergen Peters)