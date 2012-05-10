RWE starts building 39 MW wind farm in Poland

WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - German utility RWE started construction of its fourth wind farm in Poland on Thursday as part of a renewable energy development plan, even though the government aims to cut the amount of state support for wind by a quarter.

Poland, which must meet tough European Union renewable targets by 2020, is currently overhauling its renewable support plan.

“The new wind farm will confirm RWE’s position as one of the largest investors in wind energy in Poland,” RWE said in a press statement.

The group plans to launch the 39 megawatt wind farm in the first half of 2013. It estimated the value of the investment at over 60 million euros ($77.6 million).

By the end of 2015 RWE plans to increase its wind power capacity in Poland to 300 MW from the current 108 MW.

Poland has around 1,900 megawatts of wind energy installed, which represents some 6 percent of the power system’s total capacity. According to EU requirements, in 2020 nearly 15 percent of Polish energy is to come from renewable sources. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)