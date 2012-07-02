RWE launches 14 MW windfarm in Poland

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - German utility RWE has launched operations at a 14-megawatt windfarm in Poland, its fourth in the coal-reliant European Union member, increasing its Polish wind energy portfolio to 122 MW.

RWE also said on Monday it still planned to increase its wind power capacity in Poland to 300 megawatts by end-2015.

Poland has around 1,900 MW of wind energy installed, which represents 6 percent of the power system’s total capacity. According to EU requirements, in 2020 at least 15 percent of Polish energy is to come from renewable sources.

The country is overhauling its renewable support plan. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)