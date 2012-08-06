FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE buys 30 MW Polish windfarm from Spain's Gamesa
August 6, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

RWE buys 30 MW Polish windfarm from Spain's Gamesa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, August 6 (Reuters) - German utility RWE bought a 30-megawatt windfarm in Poland from Spain’s Gamesa , increasing its Polish wind energy portfolio to 152 MW, RWE said on Monday.

RWE said it still plans to increase its wind power capacity in Poland to 300 megawatts by end-2015. The deal makes the fifth windfarm the company operates in the coal-reliant European Union nation.

Poland has around 2,000 MW of installed wind energy, representing more than 5 percent of the power system’s total capacity. Under EU law at least 15 percent of Poland’s energy production must come from renewable sources by 2020.

The country is in the process of overhauling its plan for renewable support and looking to increase funding for solar power and offshore wind, while decreasing support for onshore wind energy and biomass. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jon Loades-Carter)

