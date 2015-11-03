FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE keeps break-up option open -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

RWE keeps break-up option open -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - RWE is keeping open the option to break up its business, its chief executive said, signalling such a move could become more likely if wholesale power prices continue to slide.

“The case x has not yet occurred but at power prices of 28 euros per megawatt hour things are slowly getting exciting,” Peter Terium told reporters in Dubai.

German wholesale power prices have nearly halved since early 2012, squeezing margins at the group’s power plants to the point where it becomes more economical to simply shut them down.

Terium said the company would expand its business outside Europe to offset falling earnings at its conventional power generation unit, adding the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey would become profit drivers in the future. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.