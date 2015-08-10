UPDATE 3-Germany's RWE slims structure, keeps options open on break-up

* Expands board by three members

* Cuts number of subsidiaries in Germany

* Changes to be implemented by Jan. 1, 2017

* Overhaul results in low double-digit mln euro savings

* Shares close 0.3 pct higher, underperforming market (Recasts, adds fresh CEO comment, analyst, shares)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, will simplify its local businesses, expand senior management to get a better handle on areas such as networks and renewables and will not rule out an E.ON-style break-up at some stage.

“I hope that that’s not going to happen, it’s not our preferred option,” Chief Executive Peter Terium told reporters. But he said the group kept open the option for a broad overhaul.

Terium, a 51-year-old Dutchman who took over as RWE’s CEO in 2012, is under intense pressure after rival E.ON late last year said it would spin off its ailing power plant business to focus on networks, renewables and services instead.

Analysts have cited RWE’s complex structure as a reason why the group has been so slow to respond to a surge in renewables across Europe, shrinking its market value by 42 billion euros ($46 billion), or nearly 80 percent, since 2007.

In response, RWE said it would trim the number of its subsidiaries in Germany, mainly by merging them, which will reduce administrative costs and dissolve many small executive and supervisory boards that have grown over the firm’s 117-year history.

“We welcome the simplification of the structure,” DZ Bank analyst Werner Eisenmann wrote in a note. He kept a “buy” rating on the stock, one of only six, while twice as many analysts rate the stock “sell”.

“Following significant savings efforts in the past, this is a strategic step to better compete in light of Germany’s energy turnaround.”

Germany is pulling out of nuclear power and strongly subsidises solar and wind power at the expense of conventional gas- and coal-fired generation, a move brought about by the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima power plant in Japan.

RWE said the overhaul would include the addition of three positions to the group’s management board to get a better grip on renewables, as well as retail, networks and conventional power generation.

The changes, to be implemented by Jan. 1, 2017, will result in annual savings in the low double-digit million euro area, Terium said, adding that compulsory redundancies were currently not planned.