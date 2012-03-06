FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 6, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 6 years

RWE sees 2012, 2013 profits flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.2 utility, expects earnings to remain flat this year and next year as it sells assets and takes a hit from Germany’s decision to phase out of nuclear power.

The company reported on Tuesday a 24 percent decline in 2011 operating profit to 5.81 billion euros ($7.69 billion), and a 34 percent drop in recurrent net profit to 2.48 billion euros.

RWE, along with peers E.ON and EnBW, has been hit hard by the nuclear exit, forcing the company to shed assets and tap new growth areas such as renewable energy.

It said it plans to cut its annual costs by about 1 billion euros by 2014 and now plans to sell assets worth up to 7 billion euros, less than the previously targeted 11 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7557 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

