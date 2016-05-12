RWE sells power for coming years at above-market prices

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German utility RWE has sold 90 percent of its 2016 power production, 90 percent of 2017 output, and 70 percent of 2018 production at above-market prices, it said on Thursday.

The information was part of first quarter results, which were boosted by an unusually good performance at RWE’s trading unit, but also reflected the dismal picture for power generation, with current prices near their lowest since 2003.

RWE, like all generators, hedges future output to lock in fuel prices and limit the impact of spot price swings on earnings.

Germany’s second-biggest utility said it had achieved a price of around 35 euros ($39.97) per megawatt hour (MWh) for 2016 electricity shipments, of below 35 euros/MWh for 2017, and below 30 euros for 2018 deliveries.

Thomson Reuters data on Thursday showed German Calendar Year 2017 baseload power in the wholesale market currently costs 24.6 euros and 2018 was indicated in a 24.15-24.55 euros bid/ask range.

Wholesale energy traders track hedging ratios and prices to assess the size of future volumes already tied up with counterparties such as traders, banks and consumers, and the value of forward production.

The RWE data applied to outright hedging of brown coal- and nuclear-fuelled electricity output in RWE’s core German market.

RWE also produces electricity in hard coal and gas-fired power stations in Germany and other EU countries.

The average realised price for power delivered by RWE in 2015 from German plants was 41 euros.

On Wednesday, rival E.ON reported it hedged 100 percent of 2017 sales at 33 euros/MWh and 80 percent of 2018 sales at 27 euros/MWh.