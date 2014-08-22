Germany approves RWE unit sale amid Russia tensions

BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The German government has approved the sale of utility RWE’s oil and gas unit DEA to Letter One, a spokesman for the group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman said on Friday.

“We have confirmation of the approval,” the spokesman for the Luxemburg-based group told Reuters.

Earlier, sources had told Reuters that the German government would approve the sale despite tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)