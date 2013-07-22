FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE eyes more savings at power plants - paper
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 22, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

RWE eyes more savings at power plants - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - German utility RWE has increased the scope of its savings programme to 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion), in response to falling electricity wholesale prices and low utilisation of power plants, a German newspaper reported on Monday.

The company has introduced a new 500 million euro cost cutting programme, dubbed RWE Neo, for its power stations division, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing sources close to the company.

That comes on top of the group’s plans to save 1 billion euros as part of the RWE 2015 programme, the paper said.

RWE declined to comment.

$1 = 0.7611 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ralf Banser; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.