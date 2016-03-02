RWE shareholders want more influence at new RWE unit

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 2 (Reuters) - Local shareholders in German utility RWE have asked for a supervisory seat at the company’s renewable, network and retail division to protect their influence after a painful dividend suspension.

RWE suspended its dividend last month for the first time since the 1950s, without prior warning, drawing fierce criticism from its local shareholders, who also hold four of the 20 seats on the utility’s supervisory board.

“The atmosphere ranges from aggressiveness to deep disappointment,” Ernst Gerlach, head of VkA, which represents municipal shareholders with a 24 percent stake in Germany’s second-largest utility, told Reuters.

Gerlach said RWE’s board could rebuild trust by giving municipalities a seat on the supervisory board of the yet-to-be named unit it plans to split off towards the end of 2016. So far, there are no plans to include them.

RWE plans to pool its healthy businesses - renewables, network grids and retail - and sell 10 percent of the division to outside investors in an initial public offering later this year.

The company, which will release 2015 results on March 8, including an annual net loss of about 200 million euros ($217 million), declined to comment on the call for a supervisory seat.

Shares in RWE have more than halved over the past year, hit by an ongoing decline of wholesale power prices, problems at its British business as well as uncertainty over how much it will have to pay for the shutdown of its nuclear plants.

Gerlach said there was no consensus among municipalities, which include Ruhr cities such as Muelheim, Duisburg, Bochum and Essen, about how to respond to the company’s dividend suspension. The shareholders depend on RWE’s payout for contributions of up to 18 million euros in their annual budgets.

Some representatives are considering sending a strong signal to RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium by refusing to endorse him at the annual general meeting scheduled for April 20, but doubts remain over whether other shareholders would join them.

“Some favour such a move,” one municipal representative said. “But you don’t want to start a fight you can’t win.”

The dispute over the dividend is expected to dominate a supervisory board meeting scheduled for Thursday.