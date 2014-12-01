RWE says to stay as one as rival E.ON decides on split

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German utility RWE on Monday said it would stay as one after its closest rival E.ON on Sunday announced a split into two entities, in reflection of the weak energy business environment.

“We want to continue to set up our group along the entire (energy) value chain,” a spokeswoman said in a written response to questions submitted by Reuters.

“We are convinced that we will be able to generate value through the optimisation of our energy activities along the entire value chain.”

E.ON plans to spin off power generation, energy trading and upstream business into a new entity and for the remaining part focus on renewables, customer services and regulated distribution. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsti Knolle)