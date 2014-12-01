FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE says to stay as one as rival E.ON decides on split
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

RWE says to stay as one as rival E.ON decides on split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German utility RWE on Monday said it would stay as one after its closest rival E.ON on Sunday announced a split into two entities, in reflection of the weak energy business environment.

“We want to continue to set up our group along the entire (energy) value chain,” a spokeswoman said in a written response to questions submitted by Reuters.

“We are convinced that we will be able to generate value through the optimisation of our energy activities along the entire value chain.”

E.ON plans to spin off power generation, energy trading and upstream business into a new entity and for the remaining part focus on renewables, customer services and regulated distribution. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.