UPDATE 1-RWE reviews strategy, has no plans for E.ON-style break-up

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German utility RWE is reviewing its strategy but has no plans to follow larger peer E.ON in splitting its business in two, the company’s chief operating officer said.

E.ON’s plan to split its renewables, distribution grids and services operations from power generation, energy trading and oil and gas production in 2016 raised expectations that other European utilities could take similar steps under pressure from a sector crisis caused by a surge in renewables capacity.

“There are no such considerations at this point,” RWE’s Rolf Martin Schmitz told journalists at a briefing on Wednesday, confirming that the company had looked at a split in 2012 and decided against it.

“But you have to review your strategy every two years. We will do that,” he added.

Schmitz acknowledged that there is a certain logic to combining RWE’s power generation and renewables activities, which together accounted for 27 percent of the group’s operating profit in 2013, but said there are no such plans at this stage.

“What’s going to happen next year, what will happen in 2016, remains to be seen,” he said.

In response to the energy sector’s woes, RWE is shedding assets to rake in much-needed cash, including its oil and gas business DEA, which it agreed to sell for 5 billion euros ($5.82 billion) to an investor group led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman.

RWE is also trying to offload its stake in uranium-enrichment company Urenco. RWE and E.ON jointly own a third of the business.

Schmitz said RWE is looking a “various exit strategies”, but declined to comment further and refrained from committing to a time schedule for any sale.

Sources have said that the owners of Urenco, which include Britain and the Netherlands, may consider a stock market listing or an outright sale.

Schmitz also said that it would be extremely difficult to lower RWE’s net debt to three times core earnings by 2016. The company’s guidance pegged this closely watched ratio, seen as a measure of financial strength, at significantly more than 3.5 at the end of last year. ($1 = 0.8597 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by David Goodman)