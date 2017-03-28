FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE could make selective deals in generation medium-term -CEO
March 28, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 5 months ago

RWE could make selective deals in generation medium-term -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - RWE on Tuesday flagged it could actively participate in consolidation in the power generation business in the medium term, not ruling out the acquisition of assets in its core markets, which include Germany.

Germany's third-largest energy group could make "selective and opportunistic" purchases if competitors pulled out of the challenging sector and leave behind assets at good prices, Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said at RWE's Capital Market Day.

Schmitz fuelled M&A speculation two weeks ago when he said RWE was considering several strategic options, including tie-ups with rivals and the sale of a stake in energy group Innogy , in which RWE owns 76.8 percent. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

